Crayola opens voting for its newest color

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Listen up, crayon fans. Crayola needs your help.

The crayon giant recently announced that beloved color dandelion will be departing its 24-pack classic box. In its place will be a new bright blue crayon, but there’s only one problem: it doesn’t have a name yet.

Crayola has narrowed it down to five suggestions, but they’re asking for the public’s help and have opened a poll that will determine the new color’s official name.

Our top 5 names are in! Vote for your favorite for a chance to win! https://t.co/kVsXkAHY2Q pic.twitter.com/7mvf64KiS8 — Crayola (@Crayola) June 30, 2017

The five choices are: Dreams Come Blue, Blue Moon Bliss, Bluetiful, Reach For The Stars, and Star Spangled Blue. Users can vote once per day until August 31. Daily prizes will be awarded to those who vote, and all entries qualify for a grand prize of a four-person trip to the Crayola Experience in Orlando.

To cast your vote for Crayola's newest color, click here.

