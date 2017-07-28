Dragon boat festival roars into the Carolinas

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- The dragons are coming!

Well, at least several 45-foot long boats adorned with dragon's heads. They're roaring onto High Rock Lake for this weekend's Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival.

The sport dates back thousands of years to ancient China. Now, teams across the U.S., including eight in the Charlotte area, are trying to grow the sport.

I'm the leader of the dragon boat! Come watch the teams race Saturday at the @RowanChamber dragon boat festival! 9am-3pm! @wcnc pic.twitter.com/PHzypcbsFp — Hannah Welker (@hannahwelker) July 28, 2017

“When everybody gets it in sync, watching that boat kind of lift off the water and glide across the water is just beautiful when everybody comes together,” said Teresa Dakins, Dragon Boat Festival Chair.

The boats have 20 paddlers. One drummer in the front to keep pace, and a steerman in the back to steer.

The race runs 9 a.m. -3 p.m. at the Shrine Club on High Rock Lake. Admission is free to the public.

© 2017 WCNC.COM