Ebony Eagles get ready to take flight at Boston Marathon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A unique running group in Charlotte is getting set to mark a big milestone.

40 African-American women run together every week. Four of them are training for the Boston Marathon. They call themselves the Ebony Eagles.

“It's a family, it’s a support network," said Corie Pauling.

The women run together several times a week in small groups and all together every Saturday morning.

“It makes a huge difference. If they were not here, I would be in the bed," Colette Nichols said.

Debbie Smith and another woman started the running group in 2004.

“We didn’t see a lot of women of color, and we wanted to encourage that,” said Smith.

Many didn’t start running until later in life.

“I was not a runner growing up – even when I started running marathons did not appeal to me," added Pauling.

Now Pauling is one of four Ebony Eagles who will run the prestigious Boston marathon this spring.

“To have four black women from the same running group run the race is really exciting," Nichols said.

They said this group is not about how fast you can go or how far. It’s about just getting going with a support system.

“Whatever your goal is that’s what we encourage,” Smith said.

The self-proclaimed mother of the group is a walker turned runner. She’s 66-years-old.

“They have accepted me, encouraged me, pushed me. I’m the biggest cheerleader of the group,” said Mattie Mitchell.

That’s why Mitchell and almost all the others plan to be in Boston in April helping their fellow eagles to soar.

