Emotions run high as families reunite for holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- For travelers arriving in Charlotte Douglas International Airport during the holiday weekend, many will be seeing family members for the first time in months.

They often reunite in the airport's baggage claim; the displays of pure emotion often catch the attention of harried passengers.

Amy and Scott Humble are excited to spend Christmas with their son, who's in the Navy.

"I'm over-anxious, extremely anxious," Amy Humble said. "I don't want him to get here and then blink, and then it's time for him to leave again."

Bill and Mary Choate spent part of the afternoon waiting for their daughter, their son-in-law and two of their grandchildren, who flew in from Colorado.

"All [five] of our grandchildren will be together for the first time," Mary Choate said.

After exchanging kisses and snapping cell phone photos, the two families walked out of the terminal to begin their Christmas weekend.

