Final day of Charlotte Woodcarver Club's show

WCNC 8:41 AM. EST February 19, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It's an art form that's as old as the hills and Sunday is your last day to see it in Charlotte.

The Charlotte Woodcarvers Club is showing off some incredible skills at their 34th annual show, the largest in the southeast.

 

 

Desiree Hajny was the first woman to win the title of National Woodcarver of the year and has done work across the world as well as for Disney. Hajny specializes in bringing animals to life in her woodcarvings.

"I do a lot of thumbnail sketchings and get ideas as we travel and I circle the ones that are interesting and try to figure out simplified compositions [for wood carvings]," Hajny says.

The showcase has various works of art on display. Visitors can admire the artwork from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Marion Diehl Recreation Center in South Charlotte.

 

 

 

