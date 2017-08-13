Free adoptions help clear the shelters

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
1 killed in accident on I-77 SB near I-485 WB
-
Graphic video: Car slams into crowd at alt-right demonstration
-
New apps put police and parents on alert
-
Watch: Toilet paper race on Southwest flight
-
Hundreds attend vigil for Charlottesville
-
Chopper crash linked to white nationalist rally
-
CMPD start a wave of change
-
VIDEO: Jan 1, 2016 Shooting of Estill Police Officer Quincy Smith
More Stories
-
Hundreds attend vigil in response to violence in…Aug 13, 2017, 11:50 p.m.
-
Person shot during attempted robbery, police sayAug 14, 2017, 4:19 a.m.
-
Justin Thomas wins PGA Championship for his first…Aug 13, 2017, 7:12 p.m.