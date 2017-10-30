Get into the Halloween spirit with some tricks for your treats from Amelie's

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Halloween is full of tricks and treats, but if you need a bit of help in the baking and decorating department, Amelie’s is here to help.

Amelie’s has a whole entire board, a list of menu items and sweet treats that they’re making here for the season of fall, but if you want to make your own sweet treats and don’t have quite this much creativity, we’ve got some tips for you to do it.

One of our fall favorites, caramel apples. Take an apple, dunk it in hot caramel, sprinkle your favorite toppings, and enjoy. If you need a hand with icing cookies, just remember, the more icing the better, okay, that was our advice.

And if all else fails, just have fun.

“That’s the most important part,” says sous chef, John Travieso. “I love working here. Amelie’s is such a great place, and if they’re having fun, it’s gonna be a good time.”

You can get your hands on some of the Halloween-inspired macarons through Halloween.

© 2017 WCNC.COM