Hairdresser travels to Haiti to empower women

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Helping women look their best has always been a dream come true for Lynda Carlson.

"Yeah, I wanted to be a hairdresser since I was 13. Swept floors since I was 16. Oh, you have to love it to be in it this long."

Now she is traveling to the island nation of Haiti to teach other women the skills it takes to become a professional. Carlson will be responsible for a curriculum and will travel back for advanced training at a future date.

"For me, it's really important for them to know that they can better their lives. They don't have to settle for what they have, they have a means to make a living and be able to raise their children and have a good life."

Carlson is volunteering for the charity 'Blessed Back Worldwide' a 501(C)(3) that specializes in helping people in developing countries build the skills they need to support themselves.

"This will be their livelihood," said Melissa Roper, a team leader with Blessed Back Worldwide. "Haiti is a place that is lacking the basic elements of a stable society. They don't have a strong government, educational system, a strong health care system, but even more basic than that, they don't have clean water or electricity."

Roper is traveling to Haiti this Saturday for another trip, another of almost 20 so far. She says having professionals like Carlson donate their time and skills is exactly the kind of meaningful impact volunteers are looking for.

"For Lynda to take her passion, her skill and translate it in a way where it will impact someone there, this will be their livelihood and provide for their family."

Carlson leaves for the island nation in a few weeks.

On February 4, Blessed Back Worldwide will hold a Chili Cookoff at Sycamore Brewing in Charlotte's SouthEnd. 100% of the donations will be given to Hurricane Relief for the people of Haiti.

To learn more about Bless Back Worldwide, visit their website.

Copyright 2016 WCNC