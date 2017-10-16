Harriette Thompson, oldest woman to run a marathon, dies at 94

92 year old Harriette Thompson participates in the Suja Rock 'n' Roll San Diego Marathon & 1/2 Marathon on May 31, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series) (Photo: Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images, Custom)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Harriette Thompson, the oldest woman to finish a marathon and Charlotte native, has died Monday, according to family members. Thompson was 94.

Family members tell NBC Charlotte Thompson was delivering birthday presents to neighbors at the Cypress of Charlotte retirement community. As she was delivering gifts, she fell down a flight of stairs outside. The incident took place a week ago, according to family members.

Thompson was hospitalized with two hip fractures and a bad laceration to the head.

Coroners told Thompson's family she died from complications due to a serious fall and advanced age.

Thompson became the oldest woman to finish a marathon in 2015 during the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in San Diego at the age of 92.

Thompson is survived by five children and 11 grandchildren.

