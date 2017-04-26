Hit-and-run victim moved to hospice, friends say

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- It’s the news nobody wanted to hear.

According to her GoFundMe page, Jessica Morrell has been moved to a hospice facility in Huntersville.

When we spoke to her family last month, they told us they just couldn’t believe what had happened.

"There's a lot of anger, but you really try to deflect from that and focus on her, " said Ryan Mosher, Jessica’s boyfriend.

“It's scary,” Meg Kennedy, Jessica’s friend, said. “And you never think it will happen to you or your best friend, and it very well can.”

Jessica was hit crossing the street in South End on Saturday, March 4. It happened at the intersection of East Bland and South Tryon Street.

CMPD says Jessica was in the crosswalk around 9:30 p.m. when she was hit by a man who ran a red light.

Friends and family tell us Jessica suffered a traumatic brain injury. On Wednesday, they remain by her side at Levin & Dixon Hospice House.

“The person who puts a smile on your face,” Meg said of Jessica. “She's just a ball full of joy, is the only way to put it simply.”

Jeffery LaForce was arrested and charged with felony hit and run. His next court date is scheduled for May 12 in Mecklenburg County.

Jeffery Jay Junior Laforce (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)

Here is the link to Jessica’s GoFundMe Page: http://on.wcnc.com/2pAx9aY

