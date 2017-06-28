Lake Norman rental luxury yacht giving back to charities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - It's not a tough sell for any bride-to-be living around Lake Norman. Having a unique wedding on a luxury yacht that can host 150 people.

"We're very excited it's finally here. It's like a dream." said Kim Branum, co-owner of 'Carolina Grace', a luxury yacht charter service on Lake Norman. "It's just so unique, we in the past few years have seen this influx of weddings and corporate events."

Also unique about Carolina Grace is giving back to area charities, with part of each voyage going to a good cause.

"So, we take 10% of those sales into our charity which is Charters for Charity."

'Charters for Charity' has hosted events by the Cam Newton Foundation, Thomas Davis, and Braylon Beam, the young man pounding cancer. This summer, Steve Smith will set sail with his charity aboard the brand new yacht.

"We're as turnkey as you get- we plan everything for them so they don't have to stress about anything."

Lake Norman Luxury Yacht Charters will start hosting celebrations in late July.

