Let the kiddos burn off some energy at this free football camp

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- If you’re a parent, you know how expensive summer sports camps can be. Luckily, one organization is giving young football players a chance to run drills at a camp this weekend for free.

The Crown Town Falcons are made of up five youth teams, who play against other Charlotte area teams each fall. In the summer, they hold a free football camp.

“I think it’s important for the kids to get out, you know, get to run, get a little exercise, and also learn the basics of football and just to enjoy other kids,” said Crown Town Falcons president Gene Brewster.

On Saturday, Gene and his coaching staff work will with the camp kids (some as young as four-years-old) on drills, proper techniques for throwing, catching and running, grooming the next generation of football stars, and reminding the kids what is really important on the field.

“Regardless of the status on the team, whether you’re a quarterback or you’re the last man on the roster, you’re just as important as the next man," says Coach Ledbetter.

The camp is Saturday, July 8th, from 12-2pm at Devonshire Elementary School. Cheerleaders and dancers can also join in for choreography lessons. For more information, click here.

