Local churches' videos go viral

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Two Charlotte-area churches are going viral for their Christmas spirit.

Forest Hill Church in SouthPark and Vision Church in Gastonia both posted videos on Facebook showcasing themes of gratitude and charity during the holiday season.

The videos have been viewed a combined 4.8 million times.

"You've been blessed by the cash mob."

Bill Guyther hopes those words will start the latest social craze.

He and his fellow parishioners at Vision Church in Gastonia mobbed unsuspecting customers at a local Walmart with cash to help pay for their items.

"We wanted to start a movement and get other people to say, 'you know what? that's a good idea.' We can go and do that"

Other people have been watching; since Guyther uploaded the video last Friday, it's been viewed almost 45,000 times and inspired a group of people in Florida to start their own cash mob.

"Semi-viral, I guess you could call that. I don't know what really viral is," Guyther said.

Forest Hill Church in SouthPark uploaded a comedic video encouraging gratitude this holiday season; it's been viewed by millions around the country.

Guyther and Vision Church Pastor Mike Vanderbilt say the goal's not to bring attention to themselves but rather to bring attention to those in need.

"It's phenomenal that you get challenged to be generous, honestly, you can dig and find it and hopefully that will inspire other people to be generous."

