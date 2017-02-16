Local summer camp's perfect for animal loving kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Summer camp registrations are underway and while there's many to choose from, there’s one that is perfect for animal lovers.

Jr. Zookeeper Summer Camp located in Troutman at Zootastic Park.

“A lot of zoos you can go to you come home and say ‘Oh I saw animals’, but do you know what you really saw?” says Zootastic Park owner Scottie Brown.

Brown has been working with exotic animals for over 30 years.

The park is open to the public and welcomes thousands of kids to the Jr. Zookeeper Summer Camp each summer. Kids get a week of hands-on animal education. From grooming, feeding and caring for the animals, all with staff supervision.

“So many kids today live in developments or apartment complexes and they never have touched an animal,” Brown says. “But people just don’t get the education and it’s simple education and once we start teaching them they soak it in and they love it.”

Registration is open now. Register before February 28th and get $20 off.

