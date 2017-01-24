Locals hope to fundraise for special pup after tough time

(Photo: Kai YouCaring)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A very special local pup has had a tough time, but volunteers hope to provide him with the gift of health through the help of others.

Kai, an Australian Shepherd mix, was previously adopted out of the Greater Charlotte Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) but when Animal Care and Control found Kai being neglected, he was returned.

"His condition was horrific," says Animal Health Technician Debbie Jones. "He could not walk, he had numerous skin rashes and open wounds and extreme hair loss."

Animal Care and Control said Kai was found with no food, no care and possibly suffering from physical abuse.

"When he came in, basically everyone thought he was dead, until he lifted his head," SPCA's Faith Spivey says.

From the moment he lifted his head, he began winning the hearts of all those around him.

"He was just as sweet as he could be, so everyone fell in love with him and saved him," Spivey says.

Slowly, with care and time, Kai recovered. But he still faces a challenge.

The Australian Shepherd has hip dysplasia and needs an operation that would be followed by therapy. The estimated cost is about $4,000.

Spivey decided to foster Kai to see if she could help.

"I came in to pull some dogs for the SPCA and a volunteer brought me into the back and introduced me to this sweet guy and I said, 'yup, he's coming with me."

She has set-up a You-Caring fund to raise money for the operation and therapy and was delighted when some money has come in. As of Tuesday, over half of the fundraiser's $4,000 goal had been met.

Those who cared for Kai hope his future will be a forever home.

"You could just look into his eyes and see that he had the most gentle, loving spirit," says Health Technician Analise Black.

SPCA knows they cannot save every dog that comes in, but Kai is special.

"You could just tell he wants to live and have a great life," Black says tearing up. "He is a good dog. He is."

To donate to Kai's YouCaring account, click here.

