Matchmaker helps baby boomers find love in uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- We live in a swiping society and according to www.eharmony.com, more than 40 million Americans use online dating sites but in Charlotte, a local matchmaker has sought out a unique generation of singles, the baby boomers.

While they may not be looking for their first sweetheart, love does not discriminate, and Laurie Berzack has capitalized by playing Cupid.

Berzack is the founder of Carolinas Matchmaker, a company in its 11th year of existence. She set up the "Baby Boomers Singles Event" in uptown Tuesday evening.

"This is all about connecting and just being real in a very organic way," said Berzack, who has successfully matched more than 350 couples.

Around 80 people showed up to mix and mingle, with courage starting every conversation.

"Liquid courage," said one lady.

The drinks were flowing and the pick-up lines were pouring. It was a fun event for an older crowd.

"There are a lot of grandparents in the room," said Berzack.

Berzack says four out of five of her matches become couples. Click here for more information about Carolinas Matchmaker.

© 2017 WCNC.COM