WCNC
Close

National diving championship making a splash in Huntersville

You can see some of the best divers from American at this week's AAU championships in Huntersville.

Hannah Welker , WCNC 1:07 PM. EDT July 25, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The 2017 AAU Diving National Championships is making a splash at the Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatics Center, a chance to see some of the best divers in the country.

“As a coach it’s just great to see so many divers that you’ve instructed over the years," Aaron Hintz said.

Hintz leads the Carolina Diving Academy at Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatics Center.

This week, his athletes are up against some of the best divers in the country. 500 boys and girls of all skill levels and ages, hoping to make a splash, or a very small one.

 

 

“The older age groups, the 17-18 year olds, you’ll see a very high level of diving, especially in the finals in the evening,” Hintz said. “The prelims, they’ll be a mix of people gaining experience and the people showcasing their skills for the last time.”

But you don't have to be in the competition to experience it. Many people only see diving on TV during the Olympics. Now you can come watch some of the nation's up and coming stars are right in our community. Tickets are just $8 a day.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories