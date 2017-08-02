NC's first pedal-powered boat hits the water at Lake Norman

(Photo: Charlotte Cycle Boats)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Summer may be winding down, but the summertime activities on Lake Norman aren't slowing down anytime soon. Now there’s a new way to explore the water... North Carolina’s first pedal-powered boat!

Charlotte Cycleboats launched just a week ago and already has riders excited!

“It’s built from the ground up,” said Charlotte Cycleboats owner, Rob Bennett. “It’s an aluminum custom-built boat. It’s coast guard certified. It holds up to 15 passengers plus the captains and crews so up to 17, 18 in total.”

Friends, family, and people ages 13 and up can enjoy the ride and the exercise.

A certified captain leads the voyage with music, drinks, snacks and beautiful Lake Norman views. It’s already been eye-catching in its first week on the water.

“Every time we go down a cove, everybody’s yelling,” Bennett says. “Boats are coming by, hooting hollerig. Everybody really loves to see it out on the water.”

Bennett is starting with parties and history tours on the lake. He hopes to add another boat to the fleet very soon. Individual tickets are $35 during the week. You can rent out the entire boat for a larger cost.

