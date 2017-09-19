NFL Great opens up about Alzeimer's fight

Through sickness, health and the NFL the love between Marty and Pat Schottenheimer has created the strongest "team" the former coach has ever been a part of. With the onset of Alzheimer's, the two are accepting life as it changes again and appreciating th

WCNC 11:21 PM. EDT September 19, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories