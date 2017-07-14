Ohm in the Outfield: Knights to host pre-game yoga class

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- On any given day, you can find an outdoor yoga session in Charlotte.
Be it at a brewery, a park, or even a pizza shop, yoga has taken over the Queen City. It's what the NC Yoga Bar is known for. This weekend, however, the stage is even larger: the outfield of BB&T Ballpark.
“We do pop-up yoga. We’re the studio without a studio here in Charlotte,” said NC Yoga Bar founder Lindsay Cunningham. “We bring people and businesses and really cool things and events throughout the city.”
Yogis will pose, stretch and downward dog on the field. It’s part of Ohm in the Outfield, an hour-long session before the Knights game on Sunday.
“Studios are awesome, but sometimes it’s a little scary walking in there,” Cunningham said. “So, we like to pair yoga with really cool places, make it very not intimidating, a lot of fun. It’s just yoga. You don’t have to take it so seriously. That’s kind of our gig.”
We're thrilled to partner with @ncyogabar for #OhmInTheOutfieldCLT this Sunday! Thanks for coming out this morning, @hannahwelker! #yoga pic.twitter.com/WE3OjrOLnQ— Charlotte Pitmasters (@KnightsBaseball) July 14, 2017
Tickets for the yoga session are $20. You can also get a ticket including yoga and the Knights game for a discounted price.
