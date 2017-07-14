Ohm in the Outfield: Knights to host pre-game yoga class

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- On any given day, you can find an outdoor yoga session in Charlotte.

Be it at a brewery, a park, or even a pizza shop, yoga has taken over the Queen City. It's what the NC Yoga Bar is known for. This weekend, however, the stage is even larger: the outfield of BB&T Ballpark.

“We do pop-up yoga. We’re the studio without a studio here in Charlotte,” said NC Yoga Bar founder Lindsay Cunningham. “We bring people and businesses and really cool things and events throughout the city.”

Yogis will pose, stretch and downward dog on the field. It’s part of Ohm in the Outfield, an hour-long session before the Knights game on Sunday.

Sunrise yoga session @knightsbaseball with @hannahwelker & @wcnctv!! Catch us on NBC today and join us for #ohmintheoutfieldclt Sunday morning at 8am! Ticket link in bio! ⚾️🤸🏼‍♀️✌🏼 A post shared by NC Yoga Bar (@ncyogabar) on Jul 14, 2017 at 4:43am PDT

“Studios are awesome, but sometimes it’s a little scary walking in there,” Cunningham said. “So, we like to pair yoga with really cool places, make it very not intimidating, a lot of fun. It’s just yoga. You don’t have to take it so seriously. That’s kind of our gig.”

Tickets for the yoga session are $20. You can also get a ticket including yoga and the Knights game for a discounted price.

© 2017 WCNC.COM