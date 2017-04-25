Pen pal program connects second graders wtih seniors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It has become a lost art of sorts — writing handwritten letters — but what's old is new again inside Tasha Burgin's second-grade class.

Students are improving their writing skills and learning about life inside Abernethy Laurels, a senior living community in Newton.

"They're excited to write back. They want their letters immediately, and you have to explain to them that they don't come back immediately like text or email," said Burgin. "It's important to make connections with them forever."

The pen pal program started after a field trip to the senior living community went so well. Mrs. Burgin hopes to connect the children in person with their new friends soon.

