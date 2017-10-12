WCNC
Race to become the world's best brick layer is stone cold serious

Some of the best brick layers in North Carolina will race to see who can build the tallest and sturdiest wall, the quickest!

Hannah Welker , WCNC 11:25 AM. EDT October 12, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Some of the best brick layers in North Carolina will race to see who can build the tallest and sturdiest wall, the quickest.

It’s the SPEC MIX Bricklayer 500 Regional Competition, right here in the Queen City.

 

 

On Thursday, brick layers will demonstrate fast-paced skills, while providing awareness and education on masonry.

The winner of Thursday's competition will qualify to the World Championships in Las Vegas in January.

