'Running for our lives': Nursing student risks life to help crash victims

SUFFOLK, VA -- As a nursing student at Queens University, Sta'sha Waterfield always wanted to help others. But it came as an adrenaline-rushing surprise that she wasn't going to have to wait until after graduation to save someone's life.

It was late at night and Waterfield was almost home when the car in front of her veered off the road and hit a telephone pole.

"I was like, 'Did I really just see what I thought I did?'" Waterfield said.

Waterfield had to made a split decision: call 911 or wait call 911 and help. She decided on the latter and with electrical lines in the road, a telephone pole snapped in half, she made her way to the car.

"The driver of the vehicle was out and asked me to help get the passenger, that she was really injured... that she really needed some help," Waterfield said. "So, I decided to get them out of the road and into a yard."

But the danger wasn't over. As Waterfield got the couple to a nearby yard, a semi truck came, not slowing down for the lines in the roadway.

"A tractor-trailer came through and hit the rest of the telephone wires which cracked his wind shield and sparks were flying," Waterfield recalled. "In that moment, I grabbed the passenger and I started running. We all were just running for our lives."

After the first responders arrived to the crash site, Waterfield was able to realize that she had put her life on the line to help others... and walked away without a scratch. The couple was transported to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

"I just did what I could. I have my EMT Certification and I'm studying nursing at Queens University of Charlotte so I knew that I was going to be able to help these people and I was glad I was able to," Waterfield said.

"Just help in any way you can, because you never know when you're going to need the help next."

