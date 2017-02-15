Salt therapy could solve Charlotteans allergy issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Allergy season is already upon us, and while the trees are blooming, people are sneezing.

A unique treatment could be the answer to your problems, salt therapy.

“We’re grinding pharmaceutical grade salt into micron size particles,” says Anne Glasgow, the owner of Infinity Salt Rooms in South Charlotte. “Tiny, tiny particles that can get deep into the lungs, deep into the sinuses.”

Anne Glasgow brought salt therapy to Charlotte back in 2015, something that originated in the Polish salt mines centuries ago. Infinity Salt Rooms are being used to help heal respiratory and skin diseases. Salt is dispersed through a generator.

Clients sit, relax, and breath it in.

Inhaling the day because my voice sound horrible! Trying to heal. See you in 20 minutes. @wcnc #SaltTherapy pic.twitter.com/2K8FpJna2p — Hannah Welker (@hannahwelker) February 15, 2017

“Immediately, you come in here and find you’re extremely relaxed, and so far from my 90-mile an hour day I constantly live in, I came in here and found myself taking naps and feeling great,” says Aubrey Hilliard.

Hilliard is both a co-owner and a client. He suffered from severe allergies, came to the salt rooms, and immediately felt a change. Parents often bring their kids with asthma.

“To see a child come in who’s wheezing, who’s been up all night, who has come from the hospital, the mother’s exhausted, and to see them get better is huge for me,” Glasgow says.

COPD patients often times come and see great improvement. Glasgow does say salt therapy doesn’t cure illnesses, but it can help in the healing process. She hopes to continue working alongside doctors to make salt therapy a standard form of treatment.

These salt lamps can be used in your home as well. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/1SH1d5YMx6 — Hannah Welker (@hannahwelker) February 15, 2017

