Speech and hearing center gives people the gift of hearing
Frances is bound to a wheelchair but she believes her life will soon change leaps and bounds. She's one of the 35 chosen to receive 50 donated hearing aids, celebrating 50 years of the Charlotte Speech and Hearing Center.
WCNC 6:57 PM. EDT August 15, 2017
