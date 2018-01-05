Start your engines! The Monster Jam comes to the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- No stop signs or traffic signals on this course! It’s pedal to the medal, full speed fun at Monster Jam.

“The second you see a Monster Jam hit this giant pod, you’ll never forget it and you will not use all the seat you paid for,” said Monster Jam host, Freddie Shepphard.

Those seats at Spectrum Center start at just $16 this upcoming Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and it’s fun for the whole family. The shows are 7 p.m. Friday, then Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., but if you’re bringing the kids, the pros recommend coming out Saturday morning for the pit party! Fans can walk on the dirt, meet the drivers, and take pictures! Stay for the big show and you’ll see monster truck donuts, racing, and freestyle driving.

“It’s Monster Jam freestyle,” Shepphard said. “That’s 70 seconds of mayhem. They do whatever they want, and the crowd and the roof comes off this place.”

And a friendly reminder, it will be loud, so bring ear protection.

© 2018 WCNC.COM