Students take part in viral teacher's wedding

A Rockwood teacher whose engagement went viral has tied the knot.
You might remember Torrie Buehne — a kindergarten teacher at Stanton Elementary in Fenton. Her boyfriend Brett Wolf proposed to her with some help from her students during a school assembly.
This past weekend - she and her husband said "I do," and once again her students were there to help celebrate.
They helped introduce her before walking down the aisle.
