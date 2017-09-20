WCNC
Students take part in viral teacher's wedding

This past weekend - she and her husband said "I do," and once again her students were there to help celebrate.

KSDK Staff , KSDK 9:09 AM. EDT September 20, 2017

A Rockwood teacher whose engagement went viral has tied the knot.

You might remember Torrie Buehne — a kindergarten teacher at Stanton Elementary in Fenton. Her boyfriend Brett Wolf proposed to her with some help from her students during a school assembly.

They helped introduce her before walking down the aisle.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


