Tackle your tailgate with cute football fashion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Tackling your tailgate isn’t only about what to eat. It’s also about what to wear! The ladies from Girl Tribe Co. stopped by the WCNC-NBC Charlotte studios to show off this season’s best looks.

Sarah Baucom revealed several cute accessories, tops, and bags that are perfect for game day. The company has been making Panther-inspired gear for about a year and a half and it’s become very popular. A few Charlotte favorites include a “Luke, there it is” tank inspired by Luke Kuechly and the “Champagne CAMpaign” logoed merchandise.

With the NFL’s bag regulations, they have also brought some stylish clear purses to their customers. “Policy” bags are a great way to bring in the things you need while upholding security rules and not slowing down the line to get into the stadium.

“You can get away with a bigger bag if it’s clear,” said Baucom.

They are also made right here in Charlotte!

Your tailgate look can be finished off by jewelry. Girl Tribe Co. has several options to choose from just head to www.girltribeco.com.

