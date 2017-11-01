Go behind the scenes at Bank of America Stadium with the expert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- When you sit in the stands at Bank of America Stadium, all eyes are on the field and the players. But there’s a lot you don’t get to see during the game. That's where Pat Claiborne comes in. She's been the tour guide since 2008.

"I was actually working at another spot in the stadium, actually the security area,” Claiborne said. "Our stadium manager called and said 'Could you come on over here and wing it, because you've been here long enough.’ Ever since then, tour guide."

The stadium holds 74,419 seats, each with its own cup holder. The team locker room is off limits, but in the Top Cats locker room, you can see the ladies' uniforms and prep area. The Panthers logo is everywhere. Owner, Jerry Richardson, designed it that way.

"He said, ‘You know, we need to make sure that when a fan sees this panther, he or she realizes we're two states, one team,” Claiborne said. “That is exactly what this panther is. It's the state of South Carolina on top of North Carolina. When the stadium was being built, he (Richardson) sent dump trucks to all 146 counties, picked up dirt from every one of those counties in both states, and that is what they poured the field with, so we're always playing on Carolina soil."

You can also tour the club seats and suites, the national broadcast booth where the network announcers sit, and the press box, usually filled with 200 reporters.

Claiborne said being the tour guide is not a job. It's what she loves doing, and if you ask her, no other team or stadium compares.

"I just think it's warmer and more inviting here,” she said. “I just do. It is. It's a place to have a good time."

You can take a guided stadium tour on Wednesday or Friday mornings. The price is $6 for adults and $4 for kids.

