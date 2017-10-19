Take a trip to Hogwarts with this yoga class

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Calling all wizards, witches and muggles! Take a magical trip to Hogwarts this weekend and learn how to perfect your "Downward Dog."

A local yoga event is raising money for charity, Harry Potter style.

“Combining yoga. Combining Harry Potter. Combing my love for animals and veganism. It’s a win win situation for everybody,” said yoga instructor Travis Friot.

The gang's all here! The event's this Saturday, 1:30-3:30pm at NoDA @ 28th Creative Arts Studio! @wcnc @cottonbranch pic.twitter.com/56pZVlpsdZ — Hannah Welker (@hannahwelker) October 19, 2017

Friot will lead a 70 minute, Harry Potter-inspired yoga class this Saturday at 28th Creative Arts Studio in NoDA. All money raised will go toward the Cotton Branch Farm Animal Sanctuary.

“I’d just like people to be aware that there are farm animals who become abandoned, strayed, injured, neglected, abused,” said Cotton Branch Farm Animal Sanctuary rescue director, Melissa Maedgen. “And we provide a place for those animals to live out their lives for them to receive the vet care they need.”

Yogis are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Harry Potter costumes, but aren’t required to. Tickets are $30. The event runs from 1:30-3:30pm.



