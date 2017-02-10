Taking the plunge at the Frigid 5K

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Taking a dip in the pool? Refreshing.

Taking a dip in a 50-degree pool in 28-degree weather? Not the best idea.

But that’s exactly what NBC Charlotte’s Hannah Welker did Friday morning at the U.S. National Whitewater Center.

The dive in is part of Saturday’s Frigid 5K and Plunge.

The Plunge!! I've finally thawed out, 2 hours later. Thanks @usnwc for letting me jump in today! @wcnc pic.twitter.com/lCTC4mWPQI — Hannah Welker (@hannahwelker) February 10, 2017

Runners will hit the trail for a 5K run to get warmed up. Then, to cool off quickly, runners will take the plunge into the USNWC’s brand new Deep Water Solo Pool.

Registration for the annual event is still open, or racers can register before the race on Saturday.

