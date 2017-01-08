Xavier Walton/NBC Charlotte

DENVER, N.C. -- Snow and the 74th annual Golden Globes are virtually the two of the biggest stories Sunday night. A Gaston County teenager found a way to combine the two.

She is a young aspiring artist and created a masterpiece on an unlikely canvass.

"You make a sheet of paper and then you trace," said McKenna Geffer, an aspiring professional artist.

McKenna Geffer's paper in this case is snow and her canvass is the brick home she grew up in.

"It takes a long time," said Geffer.

"When did you think it would be cool?" asked NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton.

"Probably the night before, but I wasn't sure if it was going to work," responded Geffer.

She spent an hour or so packing powder against the brick wall in below freezing temperatures.

"It kind of hurt my fingers TBH," said Geffer.

"What's TBH?" asked Walton.

"To be honest," said Geffer. "It kind of hurts my hands."

McKenna's finished snow version of Marilyn Monroe was viewed thousands of times on social media. We asked McKenna why snow art?

"Sixth grade, my art teacher told me that I was like good for my age," said Geffer. "I don't know I just kind of went with."

McKenna will be graduating from high school this year and was accepted to Savannah College of Art and Design.

Copyright 2016 WCNC