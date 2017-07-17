These life hacks will help you cut down on cleaning time

(Photo: Thinkstock by Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We all know that cleaning can be a real pain, but it doesn’t have to be.

From stovetops to baseboards, chances are there’s a life hack that can cut down on that cleaning time.

It’s happened to all of us: that caked-on grease on the stovetop or the oven, or maybe even a frying pan. No worries, there’s a hack for that.

Vinegar and baking soda are your best friends. Sprinkle the baking soda over the cooking surface of the pan or in the oven, then throw some plain white vinegar into a spray bottle and spray over the soda. It’s like a science project, and all you have to do is let the chemical reaction get to work.

Give it some time to bubble, then using a sponge, start working at the stubborn spots. Rinse with a cloth and some warm water, and presto! Good as new.

Here’s another one that can drive you mad. Ever get annoyed by those tiny fibers left behind when cleaning glass or a monitor with a paper towel? Try a coffee filter!

The filters are great for clearing dust and they won’t leave behind any fibers like a paper towel.

And finally, dryer sheets aren’t just for laundry. These little guys are great for cleaning baseboards. Not only do they grab dust, but they coat and clean the surface to fight dust for days.

