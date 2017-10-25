Trapped dog recovering after being rescued from septic tank

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte first responders rescued a dog from a septic tank after it was found 12 feet down, clinging to a pipe above four feet of sewage.

“We had a call for service for what was initially said was a dog in a well,” CMPD Animal Care and Control spokesperson Melissa Knicely said. “They heard barking. Once everybody got involved it certainly became a little bit more, it was actually a septic tank.”

Honey was trapped, struggling to stay afloat.

“She was 12 feet down, tangled in some wires,” Knicely said. “It was actually about 4 feet of water and sewage and stuff down in there.”

Photo via Savannah Levins/NBC Charlotte

Police and firefighters on scene said it was possible she’d been trapped there for days.

They saved her just in time.

“As soon as she got out, she just kind of leaped into our officer’s arms,” Knicely recalled. “It’s almost like she was reaching out to be saved.”

Honey is on the road to recovery now and should be ready for adoption soon.

“Her temperament is amazing considering all that she's been through,” Knicely said. “I truly think they know when they were saved. I think she's going to be a great dog for someone.”

Anyone interested in adopting Honey, or any of the other incredible dogs who need forever homes, can contact CMPD Animal Care and Control.



