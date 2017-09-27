Union County woman saves child with autism from pond

UNION COUNTY, N.C. – A Union County woman is being called a hero after she saved a child with autism from drowning in a pond Monday.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a child in a pond in the Lake Park community. A passing motorist first saw the child and stopped. The driver, who is unable to swim, ran to a nearby home and for help.

The woman at the home, identified as Deborah Fox, ran to the pond and immediately swam to rescue the child. Deputies said the child was unharmed and returned to his family.

