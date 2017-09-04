Viral photos capture how people relax after 1, 2 and 3 glasses of wine

(Photo: Marcos Alberti)

Marcos Alberti's 3 Glasses project began as a joke and a few drinks between friends.

But after imgur user minabear circulated the photo project — which depicts Alberti's friends immediately after work and again after one, two and three glasses of wine — 3 Glasses went viral, garnering more than 1 million views and nearly 1,800 comments.

And anyone who has ever had a long day at work and needed to wine down will quickly see why.

"The first picture was taken right away when our guests (had) just arrived at the studio in order to capture the stress and the fatigue after a full day after working all day long and from also facing rush hour traffic to get here," Alberti explained on his website. "Only then fun time and my project could begin. At the end of every glass of wine a snapshot, nothing fancy, a face and a wall, 3 times."

The Brazilian photographer added that he wanted to determine whether three glasses could radically change his subjects' moods. "There is a saying about wine that I really like and it's something like this, 'The first glass of wine is all about the food, the second glass is about love and the third glass is about mayhem.' I really wanted to see it for myself if that affirmation was in fact true."

In addition to our own personal anecdotal evidence, we think the pictures speak for themselves. Check out the complete gallery from Alberti’s project here.

