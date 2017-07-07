WCNC
Welcome summer at Sycamore Brewing's 'CANtopia'

Sycamore Brewing has you covered for Food Truck Friday with it's "Cantopia" event that has some all-new brews and great food.

Hannah Welker , WCNC 1:07 PM. EDT July 07, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Sycamore Brewing is celebrating four new cans this summer with food, drinks, and some good entertainment at Friday’s CANtopia event.

It’s a Food Truck Friday, too, with a little extra to be excited about. Five food trucks, two live bands, and four new cans are now available at Charlotte Harris Teeter stores and other select locations.

“We just feel like were part of the community,” said the owner, Sarah Brigham. “We’re in such a great position to touch so many people, work with fantastic local bands, work with charities that are doing great stuff in the community, so we’re just really proud to be a part of that.”

Brigham and her husband opened Sycamore Brewing three years ago this fall, and are proud of how far it’s come. Now with a brand new outdoor bar and patio, they’re saying thank you is they’re saying thank you, by giving away 50 YETI coolers.

“We’re doing a text to win promotion throughout the local Harris Teeters,” Brigham says. “And we also have a photo contest on Instagram and Facebook, where you follow us and you use the hashtag #sycamorebeer.”

CANtopia runs from 5-11 Friday night. Dogs are welcome, too.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


