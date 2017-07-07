Welcome summer at Sycamore Brewing's 'CANtopia'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Sycamore Brewing is celebrating four new cans this summer with food, drinks, and some good entertainment at Friday’s CANtopia event.

It’s a Food Truck Friday, too, with a little extra to be excited about. Five food trucks, two live bands, and four new cans are now available at Charlotte Harris Teeter stores and other select locations.

CANtopia this Friday! FTF+Can Launch Party+Music Festival! Free entry- 1st 50 people get event tee, First 200 koozie!https://t.co/lq18dPn2QS pic.twitter.com/I6dhNkkVpw — Sycamore Brewing (@SycamoreBrewing) July 5, 2017

“We just feel like were part of the community,” said the owner, Sarah Brigham. “We’re in such a great position to touch so many people, work with fantastic local bands, work with charities that are doing great stuff in the community, so we’re just really proud to be a part of that.”

Brigham and her husband opened Sycamore Brewing three years ago this fall, and are proud of how far it’s come. Now with a brand new outdoor bar and patio, they’re saying thank you is they’re saying thank you, by giving away 50 YETI coolers.

You have a chance to win one of these cool @YETICoolers this summer, through a text to win contest! 50 available! @SycamoreBrewing @wcnc pic.twitter.com/24VXlXsrW7 — Hannah Welker (@hannahwelker) July 7, 2017

“We’re doing a text to win promotion throughout the local Harris Teeters,” Brigham says. “And we also have a photo contest on Instagram and Facebook, where you follow us and you use the hashtag #sycamorebeer.”

CANtopia runs from 5-11 Friday night. Dogs are welcome, too.

