Who rescued who? The story of 'The Little Brown Dog"

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A 'Little Brown Dog' has captured the hearts of many when she took it upon herself to help the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Animal Care and Control's (ACC) Emergency Response team following Hurricane Matthew.
Charlotte's ACC team had deployed to Eastern North Carolina to help assist Edgecombe County Animal Control with Hurricane Matthew search and rescue and recovery operations.
During the care checks in an evacuated area near Tarboro, ACC Officers found a little brown dog in the middle of the street. The dog had no ID, collar, or microchip, so the Officers gave her the nickname Little Brown Dog. Assuming that she lived in the area, like many of the dogs they were helping, they provided her with fresh water and food before they moved on to check on other animals down the street.
The little brown dog had something else in mind. She began to follow the ACC Officers caravan down the street, hoping to stay with them and help.
