Who rescued who? The story of 'The Little Brown Dog"

Charlotte, aka "Little Brown Dog". (Photo: Via CMPD Animal Care and Control's Facebook page)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A 'Little Brown Dog' has captured the hearts of many when she took it upon herself to help the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Animal Care and Control's (ACC) Emergency Response team following Hurricane Matthew.

Charlotte's ACC team had deployed to Eastern North Carolina to help assist Edgecombe County Animal Control with Hurricane Matthew search and rescue and recovery operations.

During the care checks in an evacuated area near Tarboro, ACC Officers found a little brown dog in the middle of the street. The dog had no ID, collar, or microchip, so the Officers gave her the nickname Little Brown Dog. Assuming that she lived in the area, like many of the dogs they were helping, they provided her with fresh water and food before they moved on to check on other animals down the street.

The little brown dog had something else in mind. She began to follow the ACC Officers caravan down the street, hoping to stay with them and help.

Officer Kish, who is featured getting out of the van in the video, said, "She must have followed us for over three blocks, we had to stop and pick her up."

Picking her up ended up not being necessary, although the video did not capture it, Little Brown Dog jumped in and stole the Officer's seat!

The video of this little brown dog quickly captured the hearts of many on social media, she even had her own hashtag #LittleBrownDog.

This little dog was clearly determined to make herself a member of the team.

Unfortunately, no owner ever came forward to reclaim Little Brown Dog, who the Edgecombe Animal Control Shelter lovingly renamed "Charlotte".

The Edgecombe staff felt it was only fitting that Charlotte make her way back to the team that rescued her off the street.

Fortunately for Charlotte, ACC had a job opening!

Ebony, a 14-year-old dog and longtime member of the Human Education Program at ACC, has recently submitted her request to retire from her duties. Ebony will be passing her duties on to her new friend Charlotte.

Charlotte has made a huge impact on the members of the ACC team in her short time there, causing the team to ask the question, "Who rescued who?".

Copyright 2016 WCNC