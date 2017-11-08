York County man credits fortune cookie for lottery win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Fort Mill man claims a fortune from his fortune cookie led him to play the lottery and win big.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the fortune read: "Your luck is about to change."
The man took the fortune as a calling to purchase a lottery ticket. That calling led to him winning $125,000.
"I'm pumped," the man told lottery officials.
With his lottery victory, QuikTrip in Indian Land receives a $1,250 commission for selling the winning ticket.
