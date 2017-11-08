York County man credits fortune cookie for lottery win

fortune cookie generic (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Fort Mill man claims a fortune from his fortune cookie led him to play the lottery and win big.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the fortune read: "Your luck is about to change."

The man took the fortune as a calling to purchase a lottery ticket. That calling led to him winning $125,000.

"I'm pumped," the man told lottery officials.

With his lottery victory, QuikTrip in Indian Land receives a $1,250 commission for selling the winning ticket.

