Firefighter hit and killed while clearing debris from roadway

Police lights.

MORGANTON, N.C. -- A 40-year-old firefighter was hit and killed by a car Sunday night while trying to clear debris from the roadway following severe storms.

According to the Triple Community Fire Department, they received a call for service regarding a tree blocking part of Highway 70 near the Drexel intersection around 11:53 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighter Jason Keith Hensley, 40, responded to the scene with an apparatus and another in his personal vehicle.

Authorities said the firefighters were clearing the debris from the roadway when a car traveling east bound on Hwy. 70 struck Hensley. He was killed instantly upon impact, the department said.

An investigation is being conducted by the North Carolina Highway Patrol. The fire department sad no arrangements for Firefighter Hensley have been made at this time.

