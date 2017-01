UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- Massive flames engulfed a house in Marshville early Wednesday morning.

Fire response received a call for assistance around 5:46 a.m. for a home on Watson Church Road.

All occupants were able to get out of the home and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters remained on scene around 6:45 a.m. continuing their attempts to put out the fire.

(Photo: Google Maps) (Photo: Judson, Andie)

