'Live PD' deputy asked to throw out first pitch at baseball game

Chris Mastrianni (Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Fireflies are inviting the Richland County deputy featured in that harrowing incident on Live PD last week to throw out the first pitch at Wednesday night's baseball game.

Fireflies President John Katz tweeted out Tuesday, "you know who'd be a great First Pitch at our @ColaFireflies First Responders Night tomorrow? @MastrianniChris #LivePD @RCSD."

A few minutes later, the Fireflies' Twitter account also spoke in favor of the idea. "Everyone is in agreement. @MastrianniChris. We'd love to have you throw the first pitch tomorrow! Cc: @RCSD @Leon_Lott @columbiasc"

Mastrianni was involved in that event last Saturday night captured by "Live PD" cameras and broadcast nationwide. In it, Mastrianni is part of a pursuit of a suspect who'd driven away from a reported fight at a house. The suspect's car crashed and flipped over. When Mastrianni approached the vehicle, the driver, 22-year-old Bryan Martin, got out of the car while holding his 2-year-old daughter. The suspect and Mastrianni struggled for a few seconds, while Bryant kept hanging on to his daughter.

Eventually Bryant put the girl down, and Mastrianni was able to handcuff the man and take him into custody.

Neither Mastrianni, Bryant, or the girl suffered any serious injuries.

Since then, Mastrianni says people from around the country have been offering him their thoughts.

"Waking up today still in shock with how much support has been pouring in for all of us involved in Saturday's incident," he tweeted Tuesday.

