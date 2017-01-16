Five places you must see in your lifetime

(Photo: Thinkstock Images)

If you could see the sights at only five places in the world during your lifetime, where would they be? Editors posed this question to me a few days before my retirement. So forget the books about 1,000 places you must see before you die. You need to see only five:

1. Paris

(Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Yes, the city has suffered some blows recently, but it remains the most elegant of all world cities. I once wrote that if they held a contest for the best city in the universe, Earth should send Paris. I still believe that.

2. The Grand Canyon

The U.S. has equal or better scenery than anywhere in the world. And the Grand Canyon and its massive scale must absolutely be seen in person at least once in your lifetime. Stand on the edge and be overwhelmed.

3. Vietnam

Photo of a peaceful sunset on the Mekong river in Viet Nam. (Photo: The_Light_Painter, Getty Images/iStockphoto) (Photo: The_Light_Painter, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The combination of incredible food, wonderful shopping, energetic people and a profound sense of history makes this one place you must try to see in your life. For anyone who recalls the Vietnam War, there's an added poignancy and familiarity here, especially when you're taking a cruise down the Mekong River or lunching in Hanoi.

4. Great Migration on the Serengeti and Maasai Mara in Tanzania and Kenya, Africa

To see the greatest wildlife show on Earth, head for the Masai Mara in Kenya in August, when the wildebeest migration happens as 1.5 million animals, including zebras, sweep out of Tanzania's Serengeti to the Masai Mara. (Photo: Ellen Creager, Detroit Free Press)

Stunning wild animal scenes you will never forget. Don't scrimp on this trip. Go during the migration months, spend the money to fly at least part of the in-country routes, and stay at the best tented camps you can afford. Life-changing.

5. New York City

I actually have grown to love the city over the many decades I have visited. The museums, the little restaurants, the neighborhood feel, and of course Lady Liberty are sights every American should see at least once in their lives.

Detroit Free Press travel writer Ellen Creager retired Dec. 16 after 33 years at the Free Press. Readers can reach her at fptravelwriter@yahoo.com.

