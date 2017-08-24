Five things you need to know Friday

1. Cold front good for Carolinas, bad as Harvey takes aim for Texas

Drier and cooler air has moved into the Carolinas bringing a break from heat and humidity, but the cold front is bad news for people living for Texas as Hurricane Harvey gains strength.

"The same front that brought us refreshing air, will block Harvey and park it along the Texas coast for the next couple of days. That's going to be bad news," said First Warn Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich.

Click here to see what type of weather Harvey will bring the Carolinas. Click here for Friday's forecast.

Charleston is a city with four centuries of history. It's skyline is filled with steeples.

It's often voted as the number one tourist destination in America. It's sandy beaches, remarkable history, and world-renowned restaurant scene bring out tons of tourists each year. But with two isolated shootings separated by two years, the Holy City is in the headlines for the wrong reason this time.

On Thursday during the busy lunch hour, a disgruntled employee walked into the popular restaurant Virginia's on King and shot a chef, killing him.

"This was note an act of terror," said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. "This was not a hate crime."

The gunman took another person hostage. Negotiators tried to talk him outside but eventually entered the restaurant and shot him. He's at a hospital in critical condition.

Cam Newton was perfect in his preseason debut. Seeing live action for the first time since last season's finale, Newton completed both of his passes for 21 yards and a touchdown in Carolina's 24-23 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

Newton's 9-yard slant pass to Kelvin Benjamin capped a 10-play opening drive that showed Panthers coach Ron Rivera all he needed to see from his star quarterback. Newton spent the rest of the night watching from the sideline.

As students get ready to get back to school next week, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is making sure everyone stays safe on the road.

On Thursday, police highlighted the number of crashes involving school buses in the past, to promote safety this school year. Last year, police ticketed more than 600 drivers. According to CMS, there were more than 350 accidents involving school buses during the 2015-16 school year.

CMPD announced a coordinated effort to crack down on drivers around school zones.

5. Happy Birthday, National Park Service!! (PSSST ... That means free admission)

Got the end of summer blues? Looking for one more outdoor adventure before the kids go back to school? You're in luck — the National Park Service is offering free admissions at all of its sites Friday in celebration of its 101st birthday. Whether it's one of the Park Service's' most popular sites, or a hidden gem, the parks will be totally free to roam around and enjoy the last bit of summer.

