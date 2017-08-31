Five things you need to know Friday

The Charlotte area will have the potential to see severe weather related to the remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey Friday.

Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said we can expect to see periods of rain throughout the day Friday after showers reach the area by mid-morning. The first wave isn't expected to be severe in nature.

"Around 8 a.m. we're going to see some showers move through. It doesn't look like a big deal, but we've got to keep an eye on those just in case," Panovich said.

Panovich's biggest concern for severe weather is if the sun makes an appearance between showers. With dew points in the 70s across the Carolinas thanks to a moist, unstable mass of warm air, the sunshine will only increase the chances of severe weather.

"If any sun at all — any sun at all — comes out, we're going to have big-time issues," Panovich explained. Click here to find out why sun may cause big-time issues.

The Colonial Pipeline is partially underwater in Houston due to heavy flooding from Harvey and that is sending gas prices soaring in the Carolinas.

The pipeline provides nearly 40 percent of the gas to the Southeast and runs directly through Charlotte. This means what is happenings more than 1,000 miles away in Texas, will have an impact at at the pump.

"It's just getting really pricey, I'm concerned," said Brian Garcia. Click here to read more.

RELATED: Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency over gas supplies

A mailman was shot on the job in the middle of the day on Thursday.

The victim, Edward McDaniel, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. NBC Charlotte has calls out to get an update on his condition.

The shooting happened on Archer Drive in West Charlotte. The suspect remains on the loose.

NBC Charlotte talked to the mailman’s mother shortly after the shooting.

Police say some sort of altercation led up to the shooting. However, the victim’s mother is asking why anyone would shoot the mailman.

“It just hurts me,. It just hurts me,” says Carolyn McDaniel, the victim’s mother. Click here to find out what CMPD is doing in their efforts of finding the suspect.

4. Hurricane Irma gains strength as Harvey weakens

As Harvey weakened to a depression, a new hurricane, Irma, fired up in the central Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday. Irma is expected to gain speed Friday and is forecast to roar into an "extremely dangerous" hurricane over the next several days, with winds of 140 mph.

It poses no immediate threat to land and its eventual track remains highly uncertain. Meanwhile, Harvey's record rainfall in Texas will funnel as many as 100,000 more claims into a National Flood Insurance Program system that is set to expire Sept. 30 unless Congress — unable to agree for years on a long-term fix — can reach a compromise to keep it afloat. Also, avoid getting scammed when you try to help Harvey victims and visit these sites instead.

5. Americans banned from traveling to North Korea

American citizens are barred from traveling to North Korea beginning Friday.

The Trump administration announced the travel ban over concerns about the detention of Americans who travel there. Earlier this year, U.S. citizen Otto Warmbier was sent home in a coma and later died after spending more than a year imprisoned in North Korea. The U.S. had strongly warned Americans against traveling to North Korea, but has not prohibited it until now. Americans who venture there typically travel from China, where several tour groups market trips to adventure-seekers.

