Five things you need to know Monday

Hundreds came together for a peace vigil in uptown Charlotte Sunday night.

The crowd gathered at Marshall Park to spread messages of peace and unity -- all in response to the protests that took place in Charlottesville, Va. Saturday.

Local activists who planned the event expected about 250 people to show up. That number, however, doubled with a diverse mix of teenagers and adults.

RELATED: N.C. politicians react to violence in Charlottesville

RELATED: S.C. governor urges prayers for Virginia after rally violence

With the PGA Championship officially in the books, some are asking if the tournament is coming back.

Over the past few days, tens of thousands of people came out to Quail Hollow for Charlotte's first ever major championship.

The fans who have attended other golf majors said the Queen City's first shot at hosting was on par with the other tournaments. Click here to see what they had to say.

RELATED: Four reasons Charlotte should welcome the PGA Championship back with open arms

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a person was shot during an alleged attempted robbery in University City early Monday.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 9300 block of Bonita Lane just before 2 a.m. Detectives on the scene said the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment. According to Medic, the victim suffered injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Taylor Swift’s he-said-she-said groping trial raced to an end Friday with a major victory for Swift: A judge threw out the lawsuit filed against her by the ex-Denver DJ she says groped her in 2013. However, Swift’s mother and management team remain defendants in David Mueller’s lawsuit and the suit will go to the jury. On Monday, the eight-member jury is expected to return and hear instructions and closing arguments.

Researchers say a teen appears to have suffered a shark bite on South Carolina's Hilton Head Island.

Linton Suttle tells The Island Packet that he was swimming Thursday near Sea Pines Beach Club when he felt a sharp pain in his foot.

His parents used photos of comparable bites and an exchange with shark researchers to confirm it was a shark bite. The family received an email from George Burgess, director of the Florida Program for Shark Research, confirming the bite was from a shark.

© 2017 WCNC.COM