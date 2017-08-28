Five things you need to know Monday

Summer is officially over for nearly 400,000 kids in 19 school districts across North Carolina.

This morning, they're waking up early from alarms, putting on their best outfits and heading back to school for the 2017-18 school year.

From simple steps to help kids beat the back-to-school jitters to the most important dates of this school year, we've got you covered for everything you need to know as the kids load up the backpacks and return to the classroom. Click here to read.

Click here for your back to school forecast

Click here for traffic

As residents of the Texas Gulf Coast braced for days of "catastrophic" flooding from a weakened tropical storm Harvey, a law enforcement official confirmed the state's first fatality, a man trapped in his burning house during the height of the hurricane.

Late Saturday, a Houston official confirmed a death there due to flooding. Aransas County Sheriff Bill Mills said that county's fatality was discovered Saturday in his home, which was destroyed by a fire as the Category 4 hurricane churned through the county.

The hurricane's toll may take time to determine, as Mills said 30 to 40 people remained unaccounted for as of Saturday evening. About 30 people were being treated for injuries in the county. Click here for more.

RELATED: Volunteers heading to Texas from Carolinas

A tropical storm watch was issued Sunday evening for parts of North Carolina, as a storm is expected to move through the area over the coming days.

According to the National Weather Service, a system developing off the coast of Georgia is expected to move along the North Carolina coast Monday and Tuesday. The system could bring wind gusts up to 50 mph and dump two to four inches of rain over the region.

The tropical storm watch includes Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties until further notice.

Thousands of people turned out for the annual Charlotte Pride parade Sunday in uptown Charlotte.

It was a celebration of the LGBTQ community here in the Queen City to cap off the pride weekend. There were protesters as expected, but police reported no major incidents.

About 130,000 people came out to last year's pride weekend, NBC Charlotte is still waiting to hear the estimated numbers for this weekend.

5. Some prices are (finally) dropping at Whole Foods Market

As Amazon closes its $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods Market, it will begin cutting prices Monday on a range of various "Whole Foods staples." Items such as organic large brown eggs, avocados, baby kale, baby lettuce and Gala and Fuji apples will see discounts, as will Whole Trade bananas, "animal-welfare-rated" 85% lean ground beef, and organic "responsibly-farmed" salmon and tilapia. Subscribe to Amazon Prime? You'll see even more savings at the natural foods grocery chain as Amazon begins to integrate its freshly completed purchase.

© 2017 WCNC.COM