Five things you need to know Monday

A 40-year-old firefighter was hit and killed by a car Sunday night while trying to clear debris from the roadway following severe storms.

According to the Triple Community Fire Department, they received a call for service regarding a tree blocking part of Highway 70 near the Drexel intersection around 11:53 p.m. Sunday. Firefighter Jason Keith Hensley, 40, responded to the scene with an apparatus and another in his personal vehicle.

Authorities said the firefighters were clearing the debris from the roadway when a car traveling east bound on Hwy. 70 struck Hensley. He was killed instantly upon impact, the department said.

Residents across the Carolinas and in the Charlotte-area woke up Monday to stunning humidity and damage caused by the aftermath of Nate that passed through Sunday evening.

Tornadoes were reported across the NBC Charlotte viewing area including in Burke County, Caldwell County and Cleveland County. Crews from the National Weather Service will be traveling to the areas Monday to survey the damage sustained and confirm the reported tornadoes.

Thousands across the area woke up Monday without power. As of 6 a.m. over 800 residents in Burke County, 360 residents in Catawba County, 980 residents in Cleveland County, 560 residents in Gaston County and 130 residents in Iredell County had no power. Schools in Caldwell County were placed on a two-hour delay Monday morning. Click here for more.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating the shooting of a 35-year-old man in what is Charlotte's 72nd homicide in 2017.

CMPD responded to a call of shots fired in the 4300 block of John Penn Circle a little before 9:45 p.m. Sunday evening. Upon arrival, officers found Keith Ify Nmoma, 35, with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by Medic. Nmoma's family has been notified of his death. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.

oyota continued its romp through NASCAR's playoffs as Martin Truex Jr. won Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway to earn an automatic berth into the next round.

Truex and Kyle Busch have swept the first four playoff races for Toyota with two wins each.

The victory was the sixth of the season for Truex, who has proven weekly he's the driver to beat in this championship race. He was at this point a year ago, too, but he had difficulties in the second round of the playoffs and was eliminated. Not this time. He opened the second round with a statement victory that ensured he'll be in the third round of the playoffs.

Truex had to win this race in overtime after two late cautions created extra laps and forced Truex to hold off fellow Toyota driver Denny Hamlin on a pair of restarts.

Busch, meanwhile, had an awful day and needed medical attention immediately after the race. He was overheated driving in a damaged race car and laid down on the grass next to his car. Medical workers placed ice on his chest and brought a stretcher to him.

Cam Newton showed he was very focused on football, throwing three touchdowns to help the Carolina Panthers build a lead big enough to hold off the Detroit Lions for a 27-24 win Sunday.

The Panthers (4-1) scored 24 straight points after trailing the Lions 10-3 early in the second quarter. Detroit rallied, but could not stop Newton on his last drive to get the ball back. Newton came under fire for making sexist comments to a female reporter this week. He apologized after losing an endorsement deal and getting criticized by the NFL.

He was 26 of 33 for a season-high 335 yards. On perhaps the game's key play, he converted a third-and-19 from the Carolina 24 with a sharp, 17-yard pass to Kelvin Benjamin with 2:00 left while clinging to a three-point lead against a team out of timeouts. Click here to continue reading.

© 2017 WCNC.COM