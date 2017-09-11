Five things you need to know Monday

Seven South Carolina school districts in NBC Charlotte's viewing area announced delays and closings ahead of Hurricane Irma.

“The forecast calls for dangerous winds that could bring down power lines,” said Dr. Jonathan Phipps, Lancaster County School District superintendent. “We don’t want our buses, students or parents on the roads during that type of weather.”

After slamming the Florida peninsula with powerful winds and heavy rain, Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a Category 1 storm as it moves north.

Irma's powerful winds weakened to 85 mph at 2 a.m. Monday. By 5 a.m., the National Hurricane Center reported the storm's maximum sustained winds were down to just 75 mph, the minimum required to maintain hurricane status. Despite the downgrade, there remains a strong threat of tornadoes across northern Florida and south Georgia as the storm's center is about 60 miles north of Tampa, Florida. Charlotte is expected to feel the storm's impact Monday and Tuesday, with gusty winds and heavy rain expected.

First Warn Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said the worst weather in Charlotte is expected between 9 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Panovich said anywhere between one and four inches of rain is expected with localized flooding possible in low-lying areas. Click here for full forecast.

The NC SBI is investigating after Huntersville Police shot and killed an armed man inside Presbyterian Hospital late Sunday.

According to Huntersville Police, officers responded to the hospital in reference to an armed man that fired several shots. When police arrived, hospital staff and witnesses directed them to the area where the man was last seen.

Investigators said the officers located the man and that he was still armed during a search of the area. Police said the officers felt threatened by the man’s actions and fired several rounds at him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified the person killed.

Monday marks the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City.

The Queen City is remembering those we lost with a variety of events occurring throughout the Charlotte area and surrounding regions Monday. Click here for a full list of events.

Cam Newton threw a pair of touchdown passes following San Francisco turnovers and the Carolina defense shut down Kyle Shanahan's offense in his coaching debut as the Panthers beat the 49ers 23-3 Sunday.

Newton threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Russell Shepard in the first half following a fumble by Brian Hoyer, then a 9-yard touchdown to Jonathan Stewart in the third quarter after Luke Kuechly intercepted Hoyer.

