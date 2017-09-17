Five things you need to know Monday

1. Three local roads to close Monday

Three local roads will close starting Monday due to construction.

Construction will start on a roundabout at a west Charlotte neighborhood, as crews will start work at the intersection of Moores Chapel Road and Rhyne Road.

Crews will be working on it for at least six weeks and the road is expected to reopen December 1.

In Davidson, Robert Walker Drive between the intersection of Davidson-Concord Road and Greenway Crossing will be closed for three months. The closure is expected to impact both drivers and pedestrians. The project is part of the WestBranch development project.

Parts of North Rocky River Road near Secrest Shortcut Road in Union County will be closed at 6 a.m. Monday. Crews are going to realign the road. The closure will be in place until October 9. Click here for LIVE TRAFFIC.

A troubling trend is happening more and more across the Carolinas.

People are going to police after getting hundreds of phone calls or receiving far too many texts.

NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton dove into dozens of police reports. The one thing they all have in common: the victims in all these cases felt their lives may have been in danger.

Just like the anonymous text Ronald received, he wanted his face hidden but not his frustrations.

"I initially thought it was a joke," Ronald said.

But what was typed in those text messages were nothing to laugh about. The person on the other end of the phone made sexually suggestive comments about his teenage daughter.

"Threatening me is one thing, but when you get to the point when you want to talk about my 13-year-old daughter that takes it to whole another level," Ronald said. "I was infuriated. They told me I needed to watch my back that they were coming for me." Click here to continue reading.

The islands of the eastern Caribbean prepared to face another potential disaster, with forecasters saying newly-formed and likely to strengthen Hurricane Maria was headed for a hit on the Leeward Islands by Monday night.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Maria was expected to gain power and could be near major hurricane strength while crossing through the Leeward Islands on a path aiming toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti. There are also growing concerns that Florida again could become a target.

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading killer of children, and fatalities are on the rise, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. NHTSA statistics show every 33 seconds in 2015, a child under 13 was involved in a crash, and there were 248 children under the age of 5 saved because they were riding in car seats.

"Using car seats that are age- and size-appropriate is the best way to keep your children safe," said Gastonia Police Officer Jackie Quinley. "Car seats matter, and having the right car seat installed and used the right way is critical."

This week is National Child Passenger Safety Week and some local events are proving that car seats, booster seats, and seat belts can make all the difference. Click here for a list.

